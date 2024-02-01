Since 1964, the popular family-owned eatery in Albany County has drawn generations of diners to its quaint Cohoes restaurant – located on the northeast corner of Saratoga Street and Tibbitts Place – with its pork and beef franks topped in a secret recipe chili sauce.

But six decades of business came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, Jan. 31 when a massive fire tore through the building.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:20 a.m., with firefighters from multiple agencies responding, including the Cohoes, Green Island, and Watervliet fire departments.

Flames broke out roughly 40 minutes before the restaurant was scheduled to open.

No employees or firefighters were injured, but the building was deemed a total loss, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.

On Thursday, Feb. 1 the restaurant’s third-generation owners, Charles Fentekes and Florence Dimitriadis, took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news to longtime customers.

“As many of you may have heard, after 60 years of service in the Cohoes community, our Saratoga St. location is now closed due to a devastating fire that broke out yesterday morning,” they wrote on Facebook.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and emergency personnel who responded promptly to contain the fire and risk their lives everyday to protect our community. We honor your unwavering bravery and dedication.”

Fentekes and Dimitriadis went on to thank those who have expressed their appreciation and support for the business, as well as their family.

“It is heartwarming to hear the memories many have shared and the significance this location has had to your families and the community,” they continued. “We are honored and grateful to be a part of such a loyal and caring community that values the importance of local businesses.”

The owners said they’re “committed to rebuilding,” though an estimated reopening date was not given.

“We look forward to the day we can once again welcome you through our doors.”

In the meantime, customers can get their Hot Dog Charlie’s fill at the eatery’s two other locations in Rensselaer and Lansingburgh.

You can find more information on the restaurant’s website.

