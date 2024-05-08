Albany County Deputy Executive Michael McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of DWI following a traffic stop in the town of Colonie on Wednesday, May 1.

New York State Police said McLaughlin was stopped on I-87 at around 11:20 p.m. and refused to provide a sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was released to a sober third party.

Following the incident, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy issued a statement supporting McLaughlin.

“Here in this country, we have fought for freedom and the right to due process. Everyone has the right to defend themselves against allegations,” McCoy said.

“Here, there are allegations which Mike shall be defending with his private attorney. This matter is not government-related and did not occur in any capacity of his or anyone else’s official capacity. We shall continue to support our colleague through his personal matter.”

McLaughlin is scheduled to be arraigned in Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 20.

