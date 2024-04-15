Police were called to a home in Schenectady on Elmer Avenue near Poplar Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 14, for a young girl who was unconscious and not breathing.

Medics pronounced the girl dead a short time later, according to police.

Investigators believe the child’s father, 33-year-old Robert Buskey, deprived her of food and water for at least four days, WRGB reports, citing court documents.

Buskey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was jailed without bail following his arraignment in Schenectady City Court. He is due back in court on Friday, April 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.