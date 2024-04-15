Mostly Cloudy 62°

Dad Charged In 5-Year-Old Daughter's Death In Schenectady

A man from the region is facing charges for allegedly starving his 5-year-old daughter to death.

A Schenectady man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 5-year-old daughter at a home on Elmer Avenue on Sunday, April 14.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Police were called to a home in Schenectady on Elmer Avenue near Poplar Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 14, for a young girl who was unconscious and not breathing.

Medics pronounced the girl dead a short time later, according to police.

Investigators believe the child’s father, 33-year-old Robert Buskey, deprived her of food and water for at least four days, WRGB reports, citing court documents.

Buskey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was jailed without bail following his arraignment in Schenectady City Court. He is due back in court on Friday, April 19. 

