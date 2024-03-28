Cohoes Pizzeria Closing Due To Owner's Health Issues: 'Incredibly Difficult'

Albany County eatery Spindle City Pizza, located in Cohoes at 84 Ontario Street, will cease operations on Saturday, March 30, owner Ryan Hotaling said on Facebook.

“Making this decision was incredibly difficult, but as a sole proprietor, with a minimalist support team on hand only a few hours per week, facing lingering health uncertainties, it is a necessary step,” he said.

The restaurant opened in October 2022 and quickly gained favor among local foodies, including one self-proclaimed “crust snob” who wrote on Yelp that it “was just what I was looking for… crisp!”

Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.

More adventurous diners can choose from various specialty pies, like the Sweet & Spicy, made with sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, and hot honey.

There’s also the Happy Wife, Happy Life, which consists of bacon, tomato, and ranch drizzle on a garlic buttered crust.

Hotaling said the final days of business will feature a limited menu “until items are depleted.”

He went on to thank the many customers who have stopped in over the last 18 months.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Whether you have been a loyal guest for years, or have just recently discovered us, your unwavering support has been the driving force behind this journey,” he said.

“Your patronage has spurred incredible transformations and adjustments in a remarkably short span of time. The knowledge gained, the laughter shared, and the memories created during the past two years will always be cherished.”

Hotaling said the closure is not meant to be permanent and he hopes to reopen an “enhanced” version of the restaurant “at some point in the future.”

“Though this news may be disheartening, I am confident that brighter days lie ahead, and I look forward to them with optimism and enthusiasm."

The eatery’s Facebook page will stay up, featuring weekly video recipes and updates on gluten-free discoveries in the region.

Find out more on Spindle City Pizza’s website.

