Check Fraud: Nearly $5,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account By Schenectady Man, Police Say

Zyaire Sheppard, of Schenectady, was arrested Friday, April 28, following an investigation by New York State Police, the agency said.

The victim first contacted troopers in December 2022 reporting that multiple fraudulent checks had been written from their bank account.

Investigators determined that Sheppard conspired to deposit two fraudulent checks worth over $4,800 into a bank account belonging to someone else, police said.

Sheppard was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Third-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

He was being held at the Schenectady County jail to await arraignment.

