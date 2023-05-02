Light Rain 54°

Check Fraud: Nearly $5,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account By Schenectady Man, Police Say

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from a victim’s bank account using fraudulent checks.

Zyaire Sheppard, age 24, was arrested by New York State Police on Friday, April 28, for allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from a Schenectady County victim's bank account.
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Zyaire Sheppard, of Schenectady, was arrested Friday, April 28, following an investigation by New York State Police, the agency said.

The victim first contacted troopers in December 2022 reporting that multiple fraudulent checks had been written from their bank account.

Investigators determined that Sheppard conspired to deposit two fraudulent checks worth over $4,800 into a bank account belonging to someone else, police said.

Sheppard was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Third-degree grand larceny
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy

He was being held at the Schenectady County jail to await arraignment.

