Plans For Capital District's First Costco Move Forward After Court Ruling, Report Says

Plans to build the Capital District’s first Costco are moving forward after an environmental group trying to block the project lost in court, the Albany Business Review reports.

The 160,000-square-foot, membership-only store is slated to go up on Western Avenue, near Crossgates Mall in Albany.

A state appeals court ruled in favor of the town of Guilderland and Crossgates Mall Thursday, May 5, saying the town’s planning board had adequately assessed any environmental impacts the project may bring, the outlet reports.

Save the Pine Bush, the group that sued to stop the project, describes itself as a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the Albany Pine Bush and the Karner Blue butterfly habitat.

The group had argued that environmental studies done on the land were incomplete and inaccurate.

However, the study cited by the planning board found no evidence of any endangered species on the land, including the Karner Blue butterfly, the Albany Business Review reports.

It’s unclear when the new Costco will open its doors to shoppers.

Right now, the closest Costco to Albany is 84 miles away in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

