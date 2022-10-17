'Not Easy To Share': Popular Restaurant Closing Troy Location After 60 Years

After six decades of serving hungry customers, a popular restaurant in the region is closing its doors.

Ted’s Fish Fry, which has several locations in the Capital Region, will close its north Troy restaurant, located on 2nd Avenue, the company announced in a Facebook post Monday, Oct. 17.

“This news is not easy for us to share, but we have made the difficult decision to close the doors of our North Troy location,” the company wrote.

“We cannot fully express our deep gratitude for our employees, patrons and the Lansingburgh community,” the post continues. “You have supported us for 60 years and serving you has been nothing but an absolute pleasure.”

The owners said several factors contributed to the closing, though they did not elaborate.

Employees at the north Troy location will not be laid off, and will instead be transferred to the company’s six other stores, according to the post.

“While this decision filled us with great emotion, we are hopeful that it is the first step to achieving new goals,” the company wrote.

Among those goals, owners said, is opening back up on Sundays, finding new Ted’s locations, and exploring the idea of a Ted’s commissary.

“We don’t expect any of these goals to happen overnight, but we are confident that this decision will create a positive change and growth to Ted’s moving forward,” the company said.

The owners added that there is currently no plan to sell or lease the north Troy property, and they have not ruled out the possibility of opening back up seasonally.

“We have shared so many wonderful memories from family and friends, to employees and customers who have become our family and friends,” reads the Facebook post. “We are truly grateful to North Troy for all that it has offered us.”

Within hours of the announcement, hundreds of people had commented on the company’s Facebook post, with thousands more leaving emoji reactions.

Started by Ted Deeb in 1949, the first Ted’s Fish Fry restaurant opened in Watervliet in 1949.

The Deeb family later expanded the business with additional restaurants in north Troy, Sycaway, Latham, Colonie, and Albany.

Its menu offers several fried seafood options, including fish fry, clam rolls, fish tacos, scallop rolls, mini crab cakes, and fried calamari.

The restaurant also serves up homemade New England (white) and Manhattan (red) clam chowder.

Customers can visit the company’s north Troy location until Saturday, Oct. 29, the company said.

Find out more about Ted’s Fish Fry on its website.

