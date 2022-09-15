Link To The Past: Retro Video Games Reign Supreme At New Shop In Glenmont

Gary White’s earliest video game memory is playing Secret of Mana against his cousin on the Super Nintendo, still his most cherished gaming console to this day.

Now, decades later, the 35-year-old Saratoga County resident, of Ballston Spa, has turned his nostalgia for retro video games into a family-owned business in Albany County, appropriately named Shroomy’s Game Store.

Located in Glenmont, on Feura Bush Road, Shroomy’s - an ode to the iconic mushrooms in Super Mario Bros. - carries everything from Atari up to Sony’s PlayStation 5.

“Customers can expect any game products they’re looking for, we have them,” White said.

Together with his business partner Evan Curtis, White has been buying and selling video games online since 2019, when the idea came to them while digging through old games in his basement.

The move into a brick-and-mortar store was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they started opening everything back up, we pulled everything offline and just kind of went for it,” he said.

White and Curtis welcomed their first customers to Shroomy’s during a soft opening in late August 2022 after weeks of prep work that included a fresh blue and green paint job on the interior walls for a more gamer-friendly vibe.

Glass display cases and shelves are lined with rows of video games ranging from retro Nintendo and Sega titles to more recent Xbox and PlayStation games.

The shop even features a repair station where White restores classic game consoles back to their original factory color.

“We’re also opening a tournament room for retro gaming nights and board game nights,” he said.

White envisions a space where gamers can come together to hang out and meet new people.

“We wanted to bring something cool to the community, something different,” he said. “People want something different.”

Shroomy’s Game Store is located at 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.