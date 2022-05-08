Bob Kovachick Retiring From NewsChannel 13 After 50 Years In Weather Biz

After more than 50 years in the weather business, WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist, Bob Kovachick, is retiring.

He made the announcement Friday, Aug. 5, during the station’s 4 p.m. broadcast.

Kovachick briefly choked up as he began speaking, saying, "I don't know what to say and how to say it. Pardon me. I'm leaving channel 13. I'm retiring."

He quickly regained his composure before again saying he was leaving after 40 plus years of "the highs and lows, mostly highs, a few lows meteorologically."

“It’s just time to pull the plug and retire and enjoy the other aspects of my life,” Kovachick said.

Watch video of the announcement below.

Kovachick joined the WNYT team in April 1988 as the station’s chief meteorologist, according to his station bio.

He launched his career at the Universal Weather Service in White Plains after obtaining a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont in 1971.

“Bob has acquired years of valuable experience in meteorology through employment at the Universal Weather Service in White Plains NY, WTEN in Albany and WTAE in Pittsburgh,” reads his bio.

He received the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval in Television Weathercasting and is a professional member of both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

According to WNYT, Kovachick frequently spoke to various organizations and spent approximately two days a week visiting kids in the Albany area discussing meteorology.

“Bob is – and always will be – the standard of excellence in his field and the envy of others to follow,” WNYT Vice President and General Manager Jon Hitchcock said.

News of Kovachick’s retirement spread quickly on social media, where colleagues, both current and former, posted tributes.

“I grew up watching a legend, I work with a legend, and I got to become friends with a legend,” WNYT meteorologist Reid Kisselback, posted on Twitter.

“Congratulations to Bob Kovachick, a good friend and mentor on the announcement of his retirement.”

Bill Karins, a meteorologist for NBC News, reminisced about his time working as an intern for Kovachick in the summer of 1994.

“I sat at the weather computer and Bob told me temps to add and where all the cities were,” Karins wrote. “He used my map on TV. I was so happy and proud. I owe you more than you know.”

Kovachick’s last day as chief meteorologist will be Monday, Oct. 3.

WNYT said he will continue to be a part of the station’s weather coverage as a contributor to special projects, events, and newscasts.

Kovachick ended his on-air announcement Friday by addressing viewers directly.

“To all the viewers out there, God bless you and love you for all your support and viewership."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.