Body Found In Mohawk River Believed To Be Missing Scotia Man

On Wednesday morning, April 26, members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) pulled a body from the Mohawk River in Schenectady County, near Alplaus, according to State Police.

The body is believed to be that of Ryan Liszewski, of Scotia, who was last seen on Saturday, April 8, in Schenectady, police said.

“Due to Ryan’s last known location, the New York State Police Department’s U.R.T. was requested this morning for a search of the Mohawk River, during which time he was located,” the agency said in a statement.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Liszewski’ official cause of death.

According to a Facebook post by Liszewski’s sister, Kim Liszewski, he suffered from a traumatic brain injury and a spinal cord injury that made it difficult to walk.

“He can barely walk because of spinal cord trauma and falls a lot,” she said.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.