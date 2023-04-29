Best Doughnuts In Capital Region Found At This Bakery, Foodies Say

Since posting her query on the 518 Restaurants Facebook group on Friday, April 21, more than 100 people have responded with suggestions for where Ehrenbock can find her perfect pastry.

Of those responses, Bella Napoli, with locations in Troy and Latham, was the clear winner, garnering nearly 30 recommendations and 70 reactions.

“The best ever,” one commenter wrote.

“The best….hands down!” wrote another.

Founded in 1957, Bella Napoli was the brainchild of John Mainella, an entrepreneur from Naples, Italy, according to its website. Early offerings included Italian bread, pizza dough, and submarine rolls.

Mainella’s oldest son Dominic opened their second location in Latham in 1982.

Today, the business specializes in authentic Italian breads, pastries, cookies, and biscotti, but also caters to American tastes with a large selection of doughnuts, muffins, Danish, and rolls.

Among its Italian specialties, according to its website, is Sfogliatelle, described as a “very flaky pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and diced orange peel.”

Customers can also opt for the bakery’s signature cannoli, which is available in raspberry, cappuccino, and other flavors.

“No matter at what time you walk into Bella Napoli Bakery... you will enjoy the pleasure of gazing on a cornucopia of classic Italian and American baked goods as inviting to the eye as they are to the palate,” reads its website.

After decades in business, the eatery has received high praise from foodies, including one Yelp reviewer who dubbed it the best bakery in the Capital Region.

“If you haven’t been, rectify that soon,” Christopher F., of Illinois, wrote on Yelp. “Friendly staff, willing to explain to us non-Italians what some things are. Go there, buy a lot.”

Paul J., of Maryland, was equally impressed after trying a blackberry-filled powdered doughnut.

“It was heaven! The donut was soft and chewy, light and fresh,” he wrote on Yelp. “The jelly was sweet and tangy, still had a few seeds from the blackberries, but wasn't sickly sweet… Thumbs up!”

Bella Napoli is located in Troy at 721 River Street and Latham at 672 New Loudon Road. Find out more on its website.

