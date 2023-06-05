Arson Spree: Suspect Nabbed In Series Of Fires In Colonie, Including One That Damaged Church

In Albany County, police and fire crews in Colonie were called at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, with reports of a brush fire in the traffic roundabout at Albany Shaker and Maxwell roads.

The fire left minor damage to a grassy area, according to the Colonie Police Department.

Officers later located the suspect, 25-year-old Mark Marcus, of Albany, not far from the scene.

According to investigators, Marcus intentionally started the fire, as well as several others that have been reported in Colonie over the past several weeks.

Among them was a brush fire that spread to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, located on Maxwell Road, on May 15. The fire caused extensive damage to the building’s side and roof, and destroyed a storage shed.

Marcus was also responsible for two brush fires that were started along Albany-Shaker Road and Everett Road by igniting the seed pods accumulated on the shoulder, police said.

He is facing the following charges:

Fourth-degree arson (felony)

Two counts of fifth-degree arson (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Marcus was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was later released to the Albany County Probation Department

Colonie Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-783-2754, or call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS.

