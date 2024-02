Schenectady resident Janeliz Rodriguez, age 16, was last seen after school on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to Schenectady Police.

She is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black and burgundy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911.

