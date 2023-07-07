Light Rain 78°

Alert Issued For Missing Schenectady Man

Police are asking for help in locating a man from the region who was reported missing.

Anthony Frisoni, age 89, was last seen Friday morning, July 7, on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.
Photo Credit: Schenectady Police Department/Google Maps street view
Anthony Frisoni, age 89, was last seen at around 8 a.m. Friday, July 7, in Schenectady, on Van Vranken Avenue.

He drives a black 2006 Buick Lucerne with New York plates SNK-949.

Frisoni has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to Schenectady Police.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeved plaid shirt and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department at 518-788-6566 or call 911.

