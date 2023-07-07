Alert Issued For Missing Schenectady Man

Anthony Frisoni, age 89, was last seen at around 8 a.m. Friday, July 7, in Schenectady, on Van Vranken Avenue.

He drives a black 2006 Buick Lucerne with New York plates SNK-949.

Frisoni has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to Schenectady Police.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeved plaid shirt and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department at 518-788-6566 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.