Alert Issued For Missing Albany Woman, Age 21: 'We Are Concerned For Her Safety,' Police Say

Police announced on Saturday, Nov. 25 that it is currently attempting to locate Azalea Gardner who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in Albany at around 4 p.m. in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street.

Gardner 5-foot-2, 125 pounds with blue eyes and currently has pink hair.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots, the the Albany Police Department said.

"At this time we are concerned for her safety," the department said.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

