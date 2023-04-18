Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Albany

Brooklyn Alexander was last seen in Albany at around 4:40 p.m. Monday, April 17, near Clinton Avenue and Ten Broeck Street, according to Albany Police.

“At this time we’re concerned for Alexander’s safety and want to get her home,” the department said on Twitter.

Alexander is described as a Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

