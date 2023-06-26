Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old From Albany: 'We Just Want To Get Her Home'

Nolah Callendar, of Albany, was last seen at around 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, near Beverly Avenue and Northern Boulevard, according to Albany Police.

She is described as 4-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and a white shirt.

Police said they do not believe Callendar is in any danger.

“We just want to get her home to her family,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

