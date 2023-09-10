$50K Theft Spree: 28-Year-Old Who Stole Merchandise From Colonie Center Mall Lands In Prison

Pashton Rifiqie, of Schenectady, was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Sept. 7.

It followed his guilty plea to a felony charge of possessing stolen property.

According to prosecutors, Rifiqie stole a total of $9,000 worth of merchandise from the Colonie Center Mall after targeting mall kiosks on three different occasions in June 2022.

Police later found him with over $50,000 worth of stolen property in February 2023.

In addition to his time in prison, Rifiqie was ordered to pay full restitution to the victims.

A judge also issued non-contact orders on behalf of the businesses.

