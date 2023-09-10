Light Rain 74°

$50K Theft Spree: 28-Year-Old Who Stole Merchandise From Colonie Center Mall Lands In Prison

A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison after admitting to a string of thefts at a shopping mall in the region.

Pashton Rifiqie, age 28, was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in Albany County Court on Thursday, Sept. 7, for a string of thefts at Colonie Center Mall.
It followed his guilty plea to a felony charge of possessing stolen property.

According to prosecutors, Rifiqie stole a total of $9,000 worth of merchandise from the Colonie Center Mall after targeting mall kiosks on three different occasions in June 2022.

Police later found him with over $50,000 worth of stolen property in February 2023.

In addition to his time in prison, Rifiqie was ordered to pay full restitution to the victims.

A judge also issued non-contact orders on behalf of the businesses.

