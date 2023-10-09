30-Year-Old Killed In Broad Daylight Shooting In Albany

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, in Albany near North Swan and Third streets in the Arbor Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of gunshots, according to Albany Police.

Shortly after they arrived, they learned that a 30-year-old man had been brought to Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, later died from his injuries.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting, but said it appears the victim knew his killer.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday evening, Oct. 9.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

