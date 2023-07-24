21-Year-Old Shot To Death In Albany Was Looking Forward To 'Brighter Future' After HS

Emergency crews were called at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 22, to a shooting in Albany, on Morton Avenue near Elizabeth Street.

When officers arrived, they found Naheim Burbridge, of Albany, with at least one gunshot wound to the torso, Albany Police said.

Burbridge was transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive in the killing and no suspects had been arrested as of Monday, July 24.

There were no other reports of injuries following the shooting.

Burbridge graduated from Albany High School in 2021 and was featured in a video shared by the City School District of Albany highlighting several graduates that year.

In the video, he credits his positive attitude for helping him graduate.

“Getting work done, heading to class, doing what I got to do to pass so I can brighten up my future so I can succeed,” he says in the clip.

“High school can be tough sometimes but once you stay positive and do what you got to do you will have a brighter future and you will succeed.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

