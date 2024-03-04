19-Year-Old ATVer Drags Trooper 200 Yards While Fleeing In Sand Lake, Police Say

The Rensselaer County incident happened at around 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, in Sand Lake on Johnny Cake Lane.

State Police said the trooper stopped Joseph Dominy, of Averill Park, for illegally operating an ATV. Dominy was reportedly uncooperative and attempted to drive away.

The trooper became trapped under the vehicle and was dragged approximately 200 yards before getting unstuck.

They were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Dominy fled the area and was later arrested at his Averill Park home, police said.

He was arraigned at the Sand Lake Town Court on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and assault, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was taken to the Rensselaer County jail on $50,000 bond.

