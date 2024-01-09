Light Snow Fog/Mist 31°

13-Year-Old Brings Loaded Gun To Schenectady School, Police Say

A teenager is facing charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a school in the region.

Oneida Middle School in Schenectady.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Employees at Schenectady’s Oneida Middle School contacted police at around 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, after reportedly finding a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a 13-year-old student’s locker.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Authorities did not release the boy's name due to his age.

“At this time, the City of Schenectady School District has been in contact with students and family from Oneida Middle School and is working closely with the Schenectady Police Department,” the agency said.

Police did not say what prompted staff to search the boy’s locker or whether any threats were made against students.

