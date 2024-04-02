$10 Lottery Ticket Turns Into $1M Payday For Watervliet Player

Albany County resident Michael O’Brien, of Watervliet, claimed a top prize of $1 million on the New York Lottery’s “Holiday Treasure” scratch-off game.

He received a single, lump sum payment of $475,230 after paying taxes.

O’Brien snagged the winning ticket in Watervliet, at the Stewart’s Shops located at 2488 2nd Avenue.

New York’s scratch-off games generated more than $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, according to lottery officials.

Of that, school districts in Albany County received more than $68 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check the status of their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

