The Village Of Bronxville: A Story For Now

Introduction

Here is an incredible example of the positive and meaningful impact a community can make when everyone works collectively.

It’s how local government, residents and business organizations can collaborate for the benefit of all.

It’s about working together as a community to ensure the vibrancy of the Village we know and love and finding ways to invigorate and fortify our village.

We hope other communities can take away something inspiring and helpful from this innovative and ground-breaking program, specifically, the myriad of creative ways to support local businesses through the impact of COVID-19 and ensure a bright future for their towns/villages and business districts.

The Story

The initiative was spear-headed by Mary Marvin, Mayor of Bronxville and a group of concerned residents during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreseeing potential disaster for their beloved village with businesses forced to shut their doors and trade coming to almost a complete stand-still, Mayor Marvin and these caring souls began brainstorming on how they could help.

The Village of Bronxville local government and Trustees were in full support of the initiative from the beginning.

The Bronxville Chamber of Commerce, whose deep connections with local business owners goes back decades, made perfect sense as a partner, and the Chamber - who had been been working tirelessly to promote and facilitate business since the beginning of the pandemic - was thrilled to join in the initiative that is known as BXV FOR BXV.

Immediate and long term initiatives were conceptualized to help businesses in Bronxville not only survive the pandemic but thrive.

Since June…

Part I Loans: (June - July 2020) 16 one year loans of $5,000 each, at less than 1% interest (.18% - the lowest allowed by law) awarded to Bronxville businesses.

A grassroots program to raise awareness of the plight of local businesses and create an inclusive, Village-wide fund raising platform has raised over $15,000 to date through the sale of branded items and donations. The StrongerTogether mantra is “no donation is too small.” The team established partnerships with multiple local organizations for a broader reach. In the coming weeks funds raised will be distributed as monetary gifts to Bronxville merchants to help with some of the costs of re-opening and re-configuring their businesses. The StrongerTogether fundraising campaign will resume in the fall. Part II Loans: (September - December 2020) A unique opportunity for businesses to prepare for the future with a 4 year loan up to $35,000. The loans themselves are custom created with the BXV FOR BXV Committee, TrustCo Bank and The Westchester Bank. Made possible by $750,000 in credit support provided by the BXV FOR BXV Committee and a wider pool of concerned residents. An incomparable interest rate of 2.25% retained by the banks is to cover their expenses only. The Village of Bronxville, Bronxville Chamber of Commerce or any residents will not profit from the program in any way.

What’s unique about this?

The collaboration and cooperation between every sector of a community to support local business is unique. To accomplish this during the challenges of a pandemic is exceptional.

Here are specific details on how the Part II Loan Program is extraordinary:

The structure of the loans is favorable to the business not the bank - including repayments

incurred by applicants for application, origination, prepayment, late payments Only interest is paid for the first 2 years

How Can This Help?

Giving merchants both moral and financial support is good for everyone

Strengthening Bronxville Business District for what may come

No one wants to see businesses in their town close and store fronts empty

Securing the economic health of a village Business District during uncertain times

Bringing financial assistance and support to local businesses at almost no cost gives freedom and latitude for business owners to explore new initiatives, hire the help they need and continue to do business during a pandemic and beyond

BXV FOR BXV demonstrates partnership between community, government and local organizations in multiple ways - this benefits both businesses owners and residents

The inclusive underpinnings of BXV FOR BXV strengthens community spirit

A community working together with the unifying goal of helping ensure the future of the village the love

Conclusion

The BXV FOR BXV initiative finds the silver lining in what has been the darkest of times for one Westchester County village. It is a spotlight on community working together with a shared goal. It is a story of collaboration, determination, creativity and hope.

Connect + Learn more

We’d love to share more with you. For interviews, photos and info please contact us.

BXV FOR BXV Committee Members

Mary Marvin | Mayor of Bronxville | mayor@vobny.com

Ed Forst | Chair, BXV FOR BXV | ed@forstfamily.com

Leah Caro | President, Bronxville Chamber of Commerce | Park Sterling Realty | leahcaro@msn.com

Shannon Gangemi | Executive Director, Bronxville Chamber of Commerce | director@bronxvillechamber.org

Nicki Piercy Coddington | Communications/PR | nicki@bddnyc.com

Website | https://www.bronxvillechamber.org/bxvforbxv