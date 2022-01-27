Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Car In Fairfield County

Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Fairfield County.

It happened in Greenwich around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, on West Putnam Avenue.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 41-year-old man was attempting to cross West Putnam Avenue near its intersection with Western Junior Highway, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police.

While crossing the roadway, he was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound, Zuccerella said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, he added.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Greenwich Police Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Traffic Technician Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.

