NYP Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Endoscopy Services And Ambulatory Surgical Unit Suites

On December 15, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital unveiled its new state of the art endoscopy services and ambulatory surgical unit suites at a socially distanced ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 15,000 square foot space is located on the second floor of the hospital in Bronxville, complete with thirteen private rooms for patient prep and recovery. Each room offers a seamless patient experience in a warm and comfortable environment for pre and post operative procedures. The space also offers two new state of the art endoscopy procedure rooms and one outpatient procedure room for minor surgery. Video integrations and inter-op radiological imaging are also available to patients.

A team of board-certified surgeons from NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and specialists from ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester will utilize the new facility for bariatric, breast, colorectal, endocrine, gastrointestinal, vascular, and general surgery.

The ceremony was attended by key NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and ColumbiaDoctors Surgical leadership including L-R: Dr. Anthony Pucillo, Associate Chief Medical Officer & Director of Cardiac Operations at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital; Dr. Laurie Walsh, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President Patient Care Services, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital; Michael Fosina, President, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital; Mary Cassai, Senior Vice President, Perioperative Services at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; Timothy J. Hughes, CPA, Vice President of Operations, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Established in 1909, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, located in Bronxville, New York, serves residents of Westchester County and the Bronx. It is part of NewYork-Presbyterian’s healthcare system, which includes ten hospital campuses across the Greater New York area. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York and No. 7 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital is a 288-bed acute-care facility that provides emergency care to approximately 35,000 individuals and delivers nearly 1,400 babies each year. The hospital features state-of-the-art cardiac services including two cardiac catheterization laboratories, eight operating rooms for a wide range of surgical procedures, and radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and medical oncology all under one roof. Additional support and care is provided to the community through NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester, a multispecialty physician practice with extended hours and offices in convenient locations offering patients seamless access to leading experts from ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Lawrence Community Health Services, which provides home care, hospice, and bereavement services to adults and children. For more information, visit www.nyp.org/lawrence or call 914-787-1000.