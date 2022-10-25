New Luxury Condominiums Open In Bronxville

A newly opened luxury condominium building in Westchester County is now available for tours.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new building, located in Bronxville at 100 Pondfield Road.

The building features 11 two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences with "expansive open layouts, premium finishes, and an array of fantastic shops and services right outside the door," according to developers.

The residences each have tall ceilings, oversized windows, and open kitchens, and come furnished with "upscale stainless steel appliances," developers said.

The condominiums are also pet-friendly and include a large lobby and package room, a fitness room, an on-site co-working space, a bike room, an elevator, trash chutes and recycling rooms on each floor, and one garage parking spot per unit, according to developers.

"It has been rewarding to transform a warehouse into this 11-unit luxury condominium building which will positively impact the Bronxville community," said JD Summa, Chief Executive Officer of KINGS Capital Construction, which worked on the new building.

Those interested in touring can contact Andrea Braunstein, the property's real estate broker, at 914-557-4490.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bronxville and receive free news updates.