The effort began after Bronxville resident Shana Kesel Sabatini was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer in September 2023.

Since then, Sabatini, a well-known daughter, friend, and mother to two young children, 13-year-old Isabella and 8-year-old Dominic, has bravely battled the disease, according to her friend Jenna Brunelli, who began a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the family.

"As expected by all who know her, she has put up a brave and truly remarkable fight against this unrelenting and devastating disease," Brunelli wrote. However, the battle may be over soon, as Sabatini has been brought home under the care of hospice.

"Though her fight is coming to an end, there is still much that can be done to honor her beautiful soul," Brunelli wrote on the fundraiser page, continuing that Sabatini's last wish is for her children to have enough financial means to pursue their future without having to worry.

All funds collected by the page will go toward the Sabatini family for this purpose. As of Thursday, April 18, the fundraiser had collected a whopping $70,700 out of an $80,000 goal.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

"Let's shower this family with love and light," Brunelli said.

Sabatini's friend Baret Upham also urged community members to consider donating to the family in a Facebook post: "Sometimes life just isn't fair and some of the best are taken from us too soon. Shana is an amazing person, friend, wife, and mother. Please consider donating to her legacy."

The fundraiser garnered several words of support from those who contributed.

"No words can express the sadness I feel for you and your family..." commented Nicole K.

Kristy A. also reached out to the family: "Sending our love and prayers!"

