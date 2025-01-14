New Assistant Principal Tapped At Briarcliff Middle School

Phil Hammack has been appointed as the new assistant principal of Briarcliff Middle School, bringing nearly a decade of experience in school administration and a passion for innovative education, school officials announced on Friday, Jan. 10.

Hammack’s career began as a special education teacher in Brooklyn before he moved to Bronx Park Middle School in the Bronx. During his time there, he served in multiple roles, including special education teacher, social studies teacher, assistant principal, and acting principal. He also played a key role in the school’s successful accreditation as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School.

Attracted by Briarcliff Middle School’s focus on interdisciplinary and project-based learning, Hammack is eager to contribute to its dynamic educational approach, he said:

"These kinds of learning experiences allow students to make connections across content areas and to the world outside of their classrooms...Here in Briarcliff, students truly have ownership over what they are learning, and teachers are intentional about building student choice into their lessons."

"Students are excited to be in class every day and are able to see how the work they are doing is directly connected to the larger world," Hammack continued.

Hammack is not only focused on academics but also on students’ social and emotional well-being. In his previous roles, he introduced mindfulness training and restorative practices to support students holistically. A certified therapy dog handler, Hammack even ran a therapy dog program for eight years at his prior school with his dog, Mushu.

"Middle school is a time of so much change for students and providing different creative outlets for social and emotional learning is an essential part of fostering the kind of community where every student gets the support they need," Hammack explained.

Fluent in Spanish and experienced in working with diverse student populations, Hammack is committed to fostering connections with students and their families.

"I am very excited to be here...This is an incredible community, with a shared commitment to student success. I look forward to working with all of the students at Briarcliff Middle School and contributing to the amazing work already happening here," Hammack said.

Outside of school, Hammack enjoys playing basketball and spending time with his wife, a fellow administrator, and their two young children in Pelham.

