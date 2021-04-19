Wintry Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temps, Snow For Some In Parts Of Region

If you thought we finally turned the corner on winter-like weather now that spring is well underway, then get set for a not-so-pleasant surprise.

A blast of wintry weather will lead to a dramatic drop in temperatures, as well as snow for parts of the region.

Monday, April 19 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening.

After a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, April 20 with a high temperature in the upper 60s, a storm system will arrive that will lead to the change in the weather pattern.

It will arrive Wednesday afternoon, April 21 on a cloudy day with the high temperature around 60 degrees.

There will be a chance for showers, with thunderstorms possible, from mid afternoon to mid-evening on Wednesday. About three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible during that time.

Click on the second image above for a look at areas expected to see accumulating snowfall, with 6 to 12 inches possible in part of upstate New York (dark blue), with 3 to 6 inches (blue), and 1 to 3 inches (light blue) elsewhere.

After the system sweeps through, temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark overnight into Thursday, April 22.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature only in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

