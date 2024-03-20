Live In Luxury: Sprawling 48-Acre Bedford Estate Listed At $29.5M

The luxurious 12,944-square-foot retreat, located in Bedford at 212 Mount Holly Road, is now listed for $29.5 million and includes a 7-bed 12-bath main house, guest cottage, tennis court, pool, and more, according to its listing on Zillow.

The main house, built in 1928, features architecture from the time as well as more modern amenities. Included in the residence is a Smallbone kitchen with an attached family room and solarium; a "dramatic" great room; Venetian plaster; and marble baths.

Additionally, the property includes a guest house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a six-car carriage house garage with three one-bedroom apartments above it.

The retreat also features the "Gym," a former barn converted into a ballet bar, aromatherapy room, and full bath that will certainly serve as a center of relaxation for future residents.

Hopefully, whoever ends up purchasing the estate enjoys hosting company, as the property also includes a pavilion for large-scale entertaining.

The extensive grounds were reimagined by landscape designer Miranda Brooks and will offer an "incomparable lifestyle" to prospective buyers, according to the property's listing.

Click here to view the full listing on Zillow.

