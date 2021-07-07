Man With History Of DWIs Busted Again With Child In Car In Westchester, Police Say

An early morning speeding stop in Westchester led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man who damaged a holding cell after being taken into custody for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol on Heathcote Road near Duck Pond Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, stopped the driver of a grey Mercedes-Benz GL450 for driving 66 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

Police said that while speaking to the driver, Bronx resident Juan Valentin, officers could smell alcohol on his breath, his eyes were bloodshot, and when asked to provide his driver’s license, Valentin fumbled with his wallet and instead handed over an insurance ID card unprompted.

During the stop, officers said that Valentin had slurred speech and was unable to say where he was coming from, where he was going, or where he currently was.

Officers noted that during their conversation, Valentin answered questions by repeating “I’m sorry” several times.

According to police, Valentin failed multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and upon initially getting out of his vehicle, he stumbled and had to use it to right himself. Valentin was unable to follow directions, and later admitted to drinking “a Corona.”

Valentin, who has previous DWI convictions, refused to submit to a breathalyzer, and he was subsequently arrested for allegedly drinking and driving.

Police noted that while at Scarsdale Police Headquarters, Valentine damaged the lock to his holding cell.

Valentin was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated DWI with a child in the car under the age of 16;

Speeding;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

Criminal mischief;

Refusal to take a breath test;

Driving while intoxicated;

Circumventing an interlock device;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment, Valentin was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. No return court date has been announced.

