Denise Martabano Lupia, 63, Taught 22 Years In Katonah-Lewisboro Schools

Denise Marie Martabano Lupia (nee Edman) of Winter Park, FL passed away peacefully with a smile on her face on February 21, 2022 with her husband David Lupia by her side. She was 63 years old.

She was born in Kingston, NY on July 1, 1958 to Donald and Noel Edman. Denise was the eldest of five children and grew up in Katonah. During her childhood, Denise discovered her passion for cooking and gardening, which she learned from her mother. She was an avid tennis player and joined forces with her sister Kathy to teach tennis lessons on their home court for several years.

Denise graduated from Manhattanville College with a B.S. in Economics. She became actively involved with the Junior League of Northern Westchester, an organization dedicated to leadership in community activities and volunteer services. In addition to her many hours of volunteer service, she served as one of the youngest presidents to be elected to lead a Junior League chapter. Working to improve the lives of others, Denise obtained her teaching degree and ultimately her Masters in Education.

Denise was an elementary school teacher for 22 years in the Katonah-Lewisboro School district. She was able to share her passion for gardening and cooking with her students and successfully established a districtwide, award-winning Wellness and Sustainability program. This program focused on the creation of school gardens and teaching students and staff the importance of sustainability and environmentally-friendly gardening techniques. The students would plant their gardens each season and those crops would be used in cooking classes that Denise created.

Denise enjoyed traveling as well and visited numerous countries on five continents. During her teaching years, she incorporated many of her travels into her curriculum, sharing her journeys and different cultures and customs with her students. After retiring from teaching, she relocated to Rancho Mirage, CA with her husband David. She continued to enjoy her gardening and cooking and became a proficient croquet player. She finally chose to reside in Winter Park, FL to be closer to her daughter Sarah Martabano.

Denise is survived by her husband David Lupia, her daughter Sarah Martabano, and Sarah’s wife, Katie. She is also survived by her sisters Kathy Segal and her husband Steve, Lisa Terramoccia and her husband Robert, Gabrielle Briggs and her husband Jason and nephews Kyle, Casey, Taylor, and Avery. Denise was predeceased by her parents Donald and Noel Edman and her brother Don Edman.

The family will receive visitors on March 17, 2022 at Kane Funeral Home at 25 Catoonah Street in Ridgefield, CT from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on March 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church located at 55 Catoonah Street in Ridgefield at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial donations be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Obituary provided by the family.

