Westchester Man, 21, Indicted For Murder

A Westchester man has been charged with murder for a fatal Easter shooting that killed a 24-year-old.

Jonathan Jeanty, 21, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for firing the handgun that killed fellow Mount Vernon resident Tremell Robinson.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Easter Sunday, April 12, Jeanty fired a handgun that struck and killed Robinson in Mount Vernon.

Robinson was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jeanty fled the scene, but was ultimately identified as a suspect and he was arrested days later on Thursday, April 16.

Scarpino said that Jeanty has been arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

