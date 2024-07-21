Shelter Founder from Bedford Charged With Animal Cruelty After Death Of 5 Dogs

Bedford resident Penny Berk, the founder and owner of the Rescue Right animal shelter at Northwind Kennels in Bedford at 402 Old Post Rd. (Route 172), was arrested on Thursday, July 18 following the deaths of sick Bernese Mountain Dogs, SPCA Westchester announced.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, several witnesses told the SPCA that four sick Bernese Mountain Dog puppies were being denied proper medical care at Berk's facility.

The next day, SPCA officials and a New York State Health Department officials visited the shelter and found the four puppies and their mother, Annabelle, were "suffering and in critical condition," the organization said.

One of the puppies was so sick that it could barely breathe and was unresponsive, officials added.

The SPCA immediately rushed Annabelle and her puppies to a private veterinary hospital where they were all diagnosed with Distemper Virus, a serious and deadly disease.

One puppy was too sick to be saved and was humanely euthanized upon arrival, according to authorities.

Over the next six days, despite veterinarians' best efforts, the other four dogs, including Annabelle, were also euthanized to prevent their further suffering.

According to the SPCA, Distemper Virus is "highly preventable with proper vaccinations and timely medical care."

"If the dogs had not been denied veterinary treatment, their outcome could have been very different," the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

Annabelle had come to the shelter from an Amish Pennsylvania puppy mill and was brought with an unneutered male Bernese Mountain Dog who was co-kenneled with her. Because she was unspayed, she was then impregnated, officials said.

Following her arrest, Berk was charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Her next court appearance will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Anyone who witnesses or suspects an animal is being abused or neglected can call the SPCA's animal cruelty hotline at 914-941-7797.

