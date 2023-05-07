Fox Lane HS Grad Who Grew Up In Bedford, Served In Navy, Worked As Physical Therapist Dies

Peter E. Clark, who was born in Mount Kisco and graduated from Fox Lane High School in Bedford, was age 62.

He died on Sunday, April 30, and was a longtime resident of Palm Harbor, Florida.

After growing up in Bedford and graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and served his time in honor of his country out at sea during the time of the Libyan Crisis, according to his obituary.

Afterward, he served at the Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Illinois. He would go on to graduate from St. Petersburg College in Florida and earn a degree to become a physical therapist assistant.

He worked at Genesis Rehab in Tampa, Florida and in later years worked as a school bus assistant for Pinellas County schools.

He was also a part-time referee and officiated girls basketball for schools in the Pinellas County area.

"Peter was an avid sports enthusiast," his obituary says. "He loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and his favorite pastime was watching sports.

"He cherished his time gardening in his yard and going to garden centers in search of the illusive flower that just might take root in his backyard.

"Peter took pride in helping people. He sprinkled a warm smile, care, and concern wherever he went.

" He loved music, long drives in his car, and all the wonderful things that Florida had to offer: warm temperatures, great beaches, and beautiful sunsets.

He was the son of John L. Clark and Rosalie M. Clark of Bedford.

He is survived by his three sisters Patricia Clark of Lakeville Florida, Susan Clark of Mount Kisco, NY, and Ida Clark of Brookfield, Connecticut.

He is also survived by his three brothers; Joseph (Marcia) of Osprey, Florida, Chris (Lisa) of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Richard (Ildiko) of Trinity, Florida.

He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, and his Aunt Beverly and Uncle Peter Albano of Bedford, unt Elveta Albano of Kernersville, North Carolina, and many great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Bedford. He will be laid to rest in Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla following the ceremony.

Flowers can be sent to Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Directors located at 288 East Main Street, Mount Kisco, NY.

