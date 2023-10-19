Bear Spotted In Bedford Backyard: Here's Where

The bear was seen by a Bedford resident on Wednesday evening, Oct. 18 around 5:30 p.m. in a backyard in the area of Indian Hill Road and Cliffield Road.

In one of the images submitted by the resident, the bear can be seen standing on its hind legs.

Although the animals may look imposing, residents can avoid any conflicts with bears by following this advice from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation:

Make sure food, garbage, and recycling are secured;

Remove bird feeders during times when bears are active;

Never leave pet food outside;

Clean and store grills and smokers;

Let neighbors know about any bear activity.

Officials also advise residents to never approach bears, as they can pose a danger when surprised. The animals have been known to attack when approached, including an incident just over the Bedford and North Castle border in late August that involved a 7-year-old child being injured by a male bear.

This bear was later shot and killed by authorities.

