New Update: Bear Killed After Attacking Child In North Castle Tests Negative For Rabies

The Westchester County Department of Health confirmed the results on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, a day after the bear's remains were brought in for testing by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The male bear was killed by North Castle Police following the attack, which happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22 just after 11:15 a.m. at a residence at 75 Hickory Kingdom Rd. near the border of North Castle and Bedford, according to North Castle Police.

The boy had been playing outside when the bear grabbed him. He was later sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is still receiving treatment, county officials said.

The bear was shot after it would not leave the area, which caused police to realize it posed a threat to first responders.

Although the bear tested negative for rabies, county health officials still warned residents to be wary of wild animals who may be carrying the disease.

"If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately," said Westchester Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

The following behavior may be signs of rabies in an animal, officials said:

Abnormal aggression or tameness;

A loss of fear of people;

Irritability or excitement;

A lethargic or passive appearance;

Staggering and frothing at the mouth.

Any animal bites or contact with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the health department at (914) 813-5000.

