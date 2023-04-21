22-Year-Old Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Was 'One-Of-A-Kind Soul' From Bedford Hills

Bedford Hills resident Isabel Steger, age 22, was killed on Sunday, April 9 when her 2020 Honda Civic was hit head-on around 4:40 a.m. on Interstate 87 near Exit 1 in Yonkers, according to New York State Police.

In the weeks since her death, hundreds of people have come together to raise tens of thousands of dollars for her funeral expenses in a GoFundMe started by her family's friend, Christopher Reus, who wrote that Steger was a "one-of-a-kind soul that will always live on in our memories."

"In the 22 years Isabel was alive, she touched many people’s hearts and changed many people's lives, myself included," Reus wrote of Steger, adding that she was "incredibly funny, sweet to many, caring, adventurous, loving, loud, fun and definitely spontaneous."

Just over $28,000 was raised for Steger's family through the fundraiser as of Friday, April 21.

In addition to Steger, 23-year-old Elmsford resident Julia Ring had also been in the Honda Civic when it was struck by an Acura MDX driven by 27-year-old Brooklyn resident Qualasia Willis.

Ring was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where she remains in serious but stable condition. Willis also remains in a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Those wishing to donate to Steger's GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

