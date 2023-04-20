Fair 64°

New Update: ID Released Of Woman Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash In Yonkers

The identity of those involved in a serious wrong-way crash on a highway in Westchester, including a 22-year-old woman who was killed, have been released by authorities. 

The crash happened on I-87 northbound in Yonkers by Exit 1, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Bedford Hills resident Isabel Steger, age 22, was killed on Sunday, April 9 when her 2020 Honda Civic was hit head-on around 4:40 a.m. on Interstate 87 near Exit 1 in Yonkers, according to New York State Police. 

Steger's vehicle was hit by an Acura MDX that had been traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane, police said. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Lawrence Hospital.

The Acura had been driven by 27-year-old Brooklyn resident Qualasia Willis, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash and has remained there since. 

The Honda Civic that was hit head-on had also been occupied by 23-year-old Elmsford resident Julia Ring, who was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where she remains in serious but stable condition. 

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

