Workout Facility Founded By NFL Player To Open Armonk Location

D1 Training, a training facility franchise founded by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, will open a new location in Armonk at 130 Business Park Dr. on Monday, Feb. 26.

The facility will be owned by Kyle Stover and Jennifer Lung, who have already operated a physical therapy business in the Armonk area for 12 years.

Those who visit the new facility will be able to try a sports-science-backed training regimen led by certified trainers for all age levels. The four age-based programs offered include:

Rookie, for ages 7 to 11;

Developmental, for ages 12 to 14;

Prep, for ages 15-18;

D1 Adult.

"We are so excited to be able to provide a high level of athletic training and development to local athletes here in Armonk, and to see them grow and get the best out of themselves," said Stover, who continued: "Being able to work with not only the star athlete, but the kid in the back of the room who might not be as gifted, and to get the most out of them mentally and physically, is something that we really embrace about D1 Training.”

Equipment included at the new facility will include weight racks, dumbbells, kettlebells, sleds, TRX suspension systems, cardio equipment, and vertical jump testers. Additionally, the facility will also feature a viewing bar for parents, coaches, and other athletes.

If you're interested in trying the facility out, it may be a good idea to stop by on opening day — the owners will be offering founding member rates that include a 20 percent discount.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.