Update: Police Still Searching For Suspects Who Felled Iconic North Castle Eagle Sign

Authorities are continuing to ask the public for help in identifying suspects who intentionally damaged an iconic sign in Northern Westchester. 

The North Castle Eagle sign, located at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 128, was found collapsed in mid-December.&nbsp;

Ben Crnic
In a social media post on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the North Castle Police Department again asked residents for any information regarding the intentional felling of the North Castle Eagle sign at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 128. 

The sign was found collapsed on Monday, Dec. 11 just before 6:30 a.m., prompting an investigation that eventually determined the structure had been intentionally damaged, causing it to fall, according to the department. 

This investigation has been complicated by the advanced deterioration of the wooden structure caused by rot, which has made it difficult to determine exactly when the damage was inflicted.  

Anyone with information regarding the intentional damage to the sign is asked to call the department's tips line at 914-273-2077. All calls will be kept confidential, the department said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

