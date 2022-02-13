Officials Advise Motorists To Expect Lane Closures On Cross County Parkway In Westchester

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect lane closures on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester.

Officials said the closures are set to take place in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Exit 2 (Yonkers Avenue) and Exit 6 (Bronx River Parkway) in Yonkers from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18.

The lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the lanes will be closed in order to facilitate sign work.

