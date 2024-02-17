These Byram Hills HS Students Named National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Six seniors from Byram Hills High School in Armonk have been named as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The six students are:

Cyrus Aly;

Samara Brown;

Aaron Lestz;

Daniel Ndocaj;

Alexander Woodworth;

Yicheng Yang.

All six students entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT as an initial screening. They were then announced as among the 16,000 semifinalists in September before being selected as finalists.

Of the 15,000 chosen finalists nationwide, 7,140 will win National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

The scholarship winners will be announced between April and July and will be chosen based on their accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college, district officials said.

"Congratulations to our National Merit finalists," said Bryam Hills High School Principal Christopher Walsh. He continued, "We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and their dedication to their studies.”

