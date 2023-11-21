Suspicious Trio Seen Behind Pizzeria Prompts Police Response In Armonk

The incident that prompted the investigation happened on Saturday, Nov. 18 around 7:45 p.m., when employees at Amore Pizzeria at 1 Kent Pl. in Armonk called police and reported that they had seen several people behind the building and a flickering light. Staff added that they believed the people may have been trying to light something on fire, according to North Castle Police.

Officers then arrived and found that the people involved had left the area beforehand. After reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant, police saw that three people had walked behind a bin containing dirty linens outside the building. After around 35 to 45 seconds, the trio was seen quickly leaving the area after being confronted by restaurant staff.

A preliminary investigation into the incident conducted by the department resulted in no evidence that the trio had attempted to light a fire, engage in vandalism, theft, or any other criminal activity behind the restaurant. Additionally, no damage was discovered outside or inside the pizzeria, police said.

Authorities also discovered that people similar in description to the trio seen behind the pizzeria had also gone to other businesses in the area. A review of surveillance video and interviews with business staff at each location resulted in police determining that the trio had no nefarious intent in any of the incidents, according to the department.

The investigation into the incident at Amore Pizzeria is still ongoing. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is asked to call North Castle Police at 914-273-9500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.