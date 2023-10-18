Support Swells For Armonk Chef After Crash: Now Unable To Visit Sick Wife

The help has been coming to Armonk chef Jose Sangurima, also known as "Herman," who has been working at the deli inside 200 Business Park Dr. for the past decade.

For the last three months, Sangurima, who has built up a reputation for maintaining a positive attitude and friendly relations with customers during his ten-hour shifts, has been supporting his wife in her battle against a brain tumor. Despite his long hours, Sangurima has been going to the hospital every day after work to be by her side.

Although his wife, Rosa, has spent every day in and out of intensive care and has even been placed in an induced coma at times, she has started showing signs of improvement to the point where she is now classified as stable.

However, things took a turn on Sunday, Oct. 8, when Rosa was allowed to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Margaretville but had to be rushed back to the ICU when her condition worsened. While driving back home on the Taconic State Parkway after visiting her, Sangurima's car slid off the wet roadway as a result of rain and was totaled.

In the days since then, a friend of Sangurima's daughter, Nida P., has started a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to help Sangurima make a downpayment on a new vehicle, as he cannot afford a new car with the loss of his wife's income.

"He is presently unable to visit his wife without external assistance," Nida wrote on the fundraiser page, also adding, "We kindly ask that you consider supporting Herman in any way possible. While our hope is to raise enough so that he can cover the downpayment for a modest vehicle, anything you can give is sincerely appreciated."

The outpouring of support began just in time for his birthday on Sunday, Oct. 15, Nida said.

"As you might imagine, this unexpected gift in his time of need was quite overwhelming," she wrote, adding that Sangurima asked her to follow up with everyone who donated to thank them.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.