Westchester Alternative High School To Transfer To College Campus

An alternative high school in Westchester will have a new home that will accommodate more students in a larger space thanks to a deal with an area college.

The New Rochelle Board of Education announced at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 that it has approved the relocation of the Huguenot Academy to space leased at Monroe College’s campus in the city.

Officials said that “the relocation of the Academy, currently located next to the library at New Rochelle High School, will provide more spacious accommodations for faculty and students and open up partnership opportunities with Monroe College.”

The new space on Huguenot Street was chosen for its location, accessibility, amenities, and potential, they noted. The 16,500-square-foot space has the potential for Huguenot Academy enrollment to grow from its current 72 students to 200.

According to officials, the new location will include space for core classes, physical education, computer labs, study hall, and a multipurpose room.

Meals will be provided by the school district’s food services department.

“Finding a suitable home for Huguenot Academy has been a school district priority for a long time,” New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan Raymond stated. “After visiting several possible sites, I’m very pleased that we were able to identify and secure this outstanding educational facility.

"Our students, faculty, and staff will enjoy an enriching environment conducive to teaching and learning, and benefit from being co-located on a college campus.”

Marc Jerome, the President of Monroe College, said that the site’s proximity to businesses and public transportation should be advantageous to students seeking part-time jobs.

The lease with Monroe College lasts through June 30, 2023. Details of the transition and timing of when classes. will begin at the new location are still pending.

“We are delighted to provide a home for the Huguenot Academy on our campus,” he said. “We have been a proud member of the New Rochelle community for nearly 40 years and are happy to share our classroom facilities so that in-person learning can resume for these deserving students.”

