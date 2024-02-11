Fair 44°

Rise In Pickpocket Thefts Reported In North Castle Supermarkets, Police Say

A police department in Northern Westchester is warning residents to be careful of their belongings as the number of pickpocket theft incidents increases at supermarkets in the area.

Pickpocket. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Thursday, Feb. 8, the North Castle Police Department said that the town has been experiencing a rise of "pickpocket type thefts," especially at supermarkets. 

To protect against these thefts, the department gave residents the following tips:

  • Don't leave purses in shopping carts while looking for groceries;
  • Use a crossbody-type bag that keeps your cards and wallet on your person;
  • Cover your PIN while checking out with a debit card.

Police added that thieves often use distraction techniques and travel in groups. 

More information about the incidents was not released. 

