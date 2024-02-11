Rise In Pickpocket Thefts Reported In North Castle Supermarkets, Police Say

In an announcement on Thursday, Feb. 8, the North Castle Police Department said that the town has been experiencing a rise of "pickpocket type thefts," especially at supermarkets.

To protect against these thefts, the department gave residents the following tips:

Don't leave purses in shopping carts while looking for groceries;

Use a crossbody-type bag that keeps your cards and wallet on your person;

Cover your PIN while checking out with a debit card.

Police added that thieves often use distraction techniques and travel in groups.

More information about the incidents was not released.

