Photos: Firefighters Put Out Blaze At Greenhouses In Westchester

Firefighters worked hard to extinguish a fire that broke out in a Westchester greenhouse.

Members of the Hartsdale Fire Department responded to the Hartsdale Greenhouses at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, where there were multiple reports of a smoke plume in the area.

According to fire officials, first responders located a well-involved storage building fire with an electrical pole arcing overhead.

A hose line was first stretched and placed in operation to stop the advancing fire while firefighters worked cautiously to avoid the electrical hazard.

Officials said that the fire was sustained by venting propane cylinders and flammable liquids.

Fire crews used foam to extinguish the flammable liquids, and portable monitors were put in place to help cool the burning propane tanks by firefighters from Hartsdale, Fairview, and Scarsdale.

No injuries were initially reported and the flames were knocked down while crews from Greenville and Elmsford assisted off-scene. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

The Hartsdale Fire Department and state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating the incident. Check Daily Voice for any updates as they are released by investigators.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.