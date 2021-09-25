Driver With Flat Tire Busted With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit In Westchester

Contact Us
A White Plains man was arrested for aggravated DWI in Scarsdale.
A White Plains man was arrested for aggravated DWI in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A 27-year-old man in Westchester was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he crashed into a rock and disabled his car.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 was driving east on Mamaroneck Road when he spotted a Honda going in the opposite direction with a flat tire and its hazard lights activated.

The officer proceeded to turn around to stop the driver, who was out of his Honda at that point to observe the damage to his vehicle. Police noted that the officer found the driver to be unsteady on his feet while evaluating his car.

When prompted, the driver, White Plains resident Emiliano Catemaxcatemich said that he struck a rock, and he admitted to drinking six beers before getting behind the wheel earlier in the evening.

Police noted that the officer “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.”

Catemaxcatemich proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he was taken into custody by the officer without incident.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of more than .18 percent and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. He was also cited for having inadequate headlights.

Catemaxcatemich was later released and scheduled to return to Scarsdale Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to respond to the charges.

